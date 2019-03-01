Police make arrest in murder of Jacksonville grandfather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 37-year-old Jacksonville man is under arrest in connection with a double shooting in the Woodstock neighborhood that killed a father of two and sent his girlfriend to the hospital.

Charles James Crosby is accused of pulling the trigger in the Feb. 17 shooting at a West 1st Street home that killed 42-year-old Garvin Owensby Jr. and left his girlfriend critically injured.

Crosby was booked Thursday into the Duval County jail, where he’s being held without bond on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, jail records show.

A motive in the case remains unclear, but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office noted that Crosby and Owensby knew of one another. Few other details have been released.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Owensby and the unnamed woman were found shot inside a home near West 1st Street and Line Street about 8:40 a.m. Feb. 17.

Owensby, described by loved ones as a gentle giant and talented artist, died of his injuries. He’s survived by two sons and six grandchildren.

The woman was able to speak briefly with investigators before she was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At last check, she was listed in serious condition.

