Police: Burglar dressed as woman, took her Cadillac, drove to Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is facing felony charges after a woman found a stranger in her home who was dressed in her clothing and who then took off in her car, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said last Friday, a man suspected in a robbery got into the home while he was being chased by a police officer. The officer lost sight of the man he was chasing, and the Sheriff's Office believes the man attempted to conceal himself in the woman's home by wearing her clothing.

The woman who lives in the house came home and found the man, police said, who told the woman that he needed a place to hide from police. She said the man then snatched her purse and car keys and took off in her vehicle.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Kristopher Patterson, 37, was found slumped over the steering wheel of the Cadillac in the parking lot of a Walmart on Philips Highway. Patterson was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Patterson was charged with carjacking, burglary, resisting an officer and petit theft. He was ordered held on a bond just over $100,000.

