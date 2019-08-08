Police: Man dead, woman wounded in Jacksonville triple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead and another man and a woman were hospitalized after a triple shooting Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said at about 5:45 p.m., the man and woman showed up to a hospital. Both required treatment for gunshot wounds. Their condition was unclear.

Shortly after, police said, investigators were sent to Clark Street, just east of Main Street North where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

There was no description of the shooter.

Anyone with information that can help police was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

