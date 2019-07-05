Police: Man dies after drive-by shooting in Robinson's Addition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died after a drive-by shooting early Friday afternoon in Robinson's Addition, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police responded about 12:15 p.m. to a shooting on Kingston Street near Penton Street, just north of West Beaver Street.

One man in his 50s was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Investigators believe there was a drive-by shooting as the victim was arriving home. Police said the victim was in a purple car.

It's unclear how many shots were fired.

Neighbor Milton Pratt, who has lived in the area for four years, told News4Jax that the violence is getting worse.

"When I first got here, I never thought it was like this. I'm from Brooklyn, New York, so I thought Florida was a lot better than Brooklyn. But since I've got here, I've seen a lot of the young guys doing a lot of the killings," Pratt said. "It's getting worse. It's getting a lot worse, so I basically don't go out. I only go from the house to the job, to the store, go home, get my remote and that's pretty much it."

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

