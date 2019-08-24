Police: Man sought after breaking into woman's Arlington home, beating her

Photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office of the man who police say is sought in a burglary and battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public help identifying a man who broke into a woman's house in the Arlington area and beat her, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Friday night.

The Sheriff's Office also released a photo of the man, who investigators said went into the woman's house while she was sleeping.

He then woke her up, threatened her and beat her before taking some valuable items and running off, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).



