Police: Person found unresponsive in car dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was found unresponsive in a car Friday night and died, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Police were called just after 9 p.m. Friday to Moncrief Road near Edgewood Avenue West.

The police report shows a person was taken to UF Health hospital, where the person died.

A woman at the hospital told police that the person was found unresponsive in a car and two other people tried to perform CPR until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, according to the report.

The report noted homicide detectives responded to the scene.

The gender and age of the person who died were redacted from the police report, but the report shows the Department of Children and Families was contacted.

