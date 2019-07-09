2 people wounded in drive-by shooting on East 22nd Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Wilson said the shooting was reported at about 7:13 p.m. on East 22nd Street near the intersection of Danese Street. Wilson could not say the age of the victims nor could she say if they were male or female.

A vehicle of interest was described as a white compact sedan. There was no description of a suspect.

Anyone with information about either shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or by sending an email to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anoymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.