Police say husband, lover hired someone to kill wife

A man and a woman are charged with second-degree murder in the killing of the man's wife, Velvet Burns, who was found dead May 9 in the couple's home Westside home, police announced Monday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Jerry Burns, 50, was having an affair with Amanda Love, 31, and paid her $5,000 to arrange for other suspects to kill Velvet Burns and make it look like a burglary.

Police said the persons who carried out the crime, one of whom is not yet in custody, were given $5,000 in advance and promised more when Jerry Burns collected on the victim's insurance policy.

Velvet Burns, 44, (pictured, right) was found dead in their home on Doris Lane, near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Jones Road. Jerry Burns was in Tallahassee that day, police said trying to establish an alibi.

"I don't know if words can express what Velvet was -- a very loving mother, very into her children's lives," longtime friend Rachel Fuller said. "It's heart-wrenching."

Love, a mother of five, was taken into custody Friday morning at UF Health Jacksonville and the arrest report shows she made a statement to police. Jerry Burns asked for a lawyer when police attempted to question him Friday afternoon.

Love, who court records show went through a divorce last year, was arrested last week for failing to keep her children in school. Jerry Burns has no criminal history in Duval County.

