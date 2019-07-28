Police search for 3 armed men who tried to rob arcade on July 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for three men who tried to rob the Black Jax Arcade on Beach Boulevard. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said all three were armed with handguns and disarmed a security guard during the attempted heist.

The robbery happened on July 1, 2019 at 2 a.m. at Black JAX Arcade located at 8596 Beach Boulevard. Police say the armed robbers disarmed the security guard taking his firearm and attempted to get money but failed.

Surveillance images have been obtained and JSO is asking the public for assistance in identifying them.

Anyone who has any information in reference to the identity or location of these armed robbery suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-8477 to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000.

