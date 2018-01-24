Police search for man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend in Moncrief home

Marvin Williams is being sought for the murder of Cassandra Valentin, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and connected to the murder of a popular hair stylist who was found dead Monday in her Moncrief home.

Cassandra Valentin, 61, was found dead during a welfare check at her Frank E Avenue home, police said.

Detectives said right away that they suspected foul play, but they have not yet said how Valentin was killed.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that investigators are searching for murder suspect Marvin Williams in connection with her death.

"Call 911 if you know his whereabouts," JSO said. "He could be anywhere."

Valentin, who'd had a cosmetology license since 1988, and was called "Sandy," was a calm, sweet woman who was a good friend, her loved ones said.

News4Jax found that Williams was arrested in 2012 for domestic battery on Valentin after he punched her repeatedly in the face, according to police. The charge was later dropped.

Valentin obtained a temporary domestic violence injunction against Williams, but it was dismissed weeks later.

In 2013, Williams was arrested for sexual battery, aggravated battery, felony domestic battery and false imprisonment. The arrest report is redacted because of the sexual assault, but in another domestic violence injunction petition, Valentin identifies herself as the victim in that case. There was a plea deal, in which Williams pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery and false imprisonment, and was sentenced to four years of probation.

In 2017, Williams violated his probation by not continuing his psycho-sexual counseling. His probation was extended to 2020. Several months later, Valentin asked for the injunction to be modified to no violent contact. In that request, she wrote that “I believe he is a different person and I no longer fear for my life. I have completely forgiven him and would like to communicate with my friend again without violence.”

Anyone who has any information on Williams' location is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

