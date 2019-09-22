Search on for man at center of Amber Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of taking off in a car with a 13-year-old boy Saturday night causing an Amber Alert to be issued.

The boy is now safe but police want to find the man identified as Patrick Felton, 38.

Police said the teen's mother reported Felton dropped her off at Baptist North Medical Campus on Dunn Avenue after the two got into an argument. She says Felton wouldn't let her son out of the car.

The teen's mother said she called Felton and demanded that he bring the boy back, but he ignored her pleas.

JSO sent out an alert about an endangered missing child about the teen around 8 p.m Saturday and later upgraded it to an Amber Alert, which means a child is in danger.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, police found the car Felton was driving on Redpoll Avenue which is about 6 minutes away from where Felton was last seen by the victim's mother. The boy was not inside but was found a short time later.

Felton has a lengthy criminal history.

In 2001, he was sentenced to prison for armed carjacking and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Prior to that he was convicted of grand theft auto and fleeing an officer at high speed.

Felton just finished an 18-year prison sentence in January. He went back to jail in July and was released on Aug. 9.

Before Saturday evening's incident, Felton already had a warrant out for his arrest for violating parole on a carjacking conviction.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office photo of Patrick Felton

Anyone who has seen Felton or knows where he is now is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward if your tip leads to an arrest, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

