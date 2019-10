JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Popeyes in Arlington was robbed Tuesday night, police at the scene told News4Jax.

Officers said the robbery happened about 9 p.m. at the fast-food restaurant on University Boulevard, just north of Arlington Road.

No injuries were reported, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police tape surrounded the building until about 10:30 p.m.

