Police: Woman sexually assaulted outside First Baptist Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman told police she was sexually assaulted outside the First Baptist Church downtown, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The woman told police on July 23 she was dropped off by a taxi and walking along the sidewalk by the church when she was approached from behind by a man on a black mountain bike.

According to the report, the woman said the man dropped his bike, walked up to her, held her at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her. He then left the area on his bike.

The woman told police she walked to a nearby hospital and checked in at about 2:38 a.m., where she told staff what happened. Officers noted in the report the man went by the name Derek.

The report noted that officers went to the scene and found a wristband on the sidewalk next to the church.

The woman described the man as dark skinned and muscular, and between the ages of 30 and 35. She told police he was between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighed between 160 and 170 pounds.

She told police the man was wearing a red tank top, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He had tattoos covering both arms.

Anyone with information about the assault can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

