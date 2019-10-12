Portion of Riverwalk near Jacksonville Landing reopens

The image on the left was taken Tuesday by News4Jax. The photo on the right was posted Friday on the City of Jacksonville's Facebook page.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The portion of the Riverwalk near the Jacksonville Landing has reopened, the city announced Friday.

"The Riverwalk in front of the Jacksonville Landing is back open. Crews repaired the damage and after an inspection, deemed it safe for pedestrians. Enjoy your weekend!" reads a post on the City of Jacksonville Facebook page.

As a demolition crew began to tear down the downtown Jacksonville Landing, News4Jax reported Tuesday that bricks along the Riverwalk had started to crumble, leaving holes in the walkway.

On Tuesday afternoon, cones and yellow caution tape could be seen around the areas where bricks were seemingly caving in.

News4Jax contacted the city for answers. Staff members with Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney's office came out to the Riverwalk, which is in Gaffney's district.

Gaffney sent the following statement:

"Our office has been made aware of this within the past few minutes and we are reaching out to the appropriate city agency to make sure safety measures are in place."

The city also responded, saying:

"Parks and Public Works both have crews investigating this issue and they will work quickly to safeguard this area. We will let you know as soon as we have any additional information."

By Tuesday evening, a fence, blocking off a part of the Riverwalk near the Landing, had been set up to ensure safety.

About 4:30 p.m. Friday, the city posted on Facebook that the Riverwalk in front of the Landing had reopened after repairs were made and it was determined to be safe.

