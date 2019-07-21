Girl rescued, mother dies in car overturned in Hanna Park lake

A 35-year-old woman drowned after her SUV overturned in a lake at Hanna Park but rescuers pulled her 5-year-old daughter from the submerged car alive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the woman was attempting to turn around on a narrow dirt road when the vehicle slid and overturned into the water. She called her husband, who called 911.

First responders spent more than an hour looking for the car -- even using a helicopter in the search to find it. The first officer on the scene then used a knife to cut through multiple airbags to free the two victims.

"It was lucky for the child that we found her when we did because there was very little air inside the vehicle," Sgt. B.W. Suydam said. "Had we not found her, had the officer not been able to pull her out when she did, we might be having a more tragic situation now."

Police said the child was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.