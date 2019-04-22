Pot Of Gold Arcade on Westside robbed at gunpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman and two men were sought by police after an armed robbery Monday at the Pot Of Gold Arcade on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the robbers forced customers and employees to the ground and held them at gunpoint at the location on Cassat Avenue just south of I-10. The trio took their personal belongings and money.

The men and woman took off and were not arrested, the Sheriff's Office said. There was no description of the suspects.

No injuries were reported, police said.

