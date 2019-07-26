Prep work for Landing demolition to begin, according to Jacksonville Daily Record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prep work for the Jacksonville Landing demolition will start in the next two weeks, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The Daily Record reported Plant City-based contractor D.H. Griffin Wrecking Co. Inc. has received notice to start site work within the next 10 days. Fencing will start to go up around the Landing on August 5th.

The city took over the property earlier this year in a $15 million deal with the previous owner, Sleiman Enterprises. Part of the deal includes $1.5 million for the demolition.

Several things need to be taken care of before demolition can start, the Daily Record reported. They include asbestos and hazardous materials assessment. The contractor also has a number of requirements they need to handle behind the scenes before work can begin.

Currently, there is not an exact timeline for when demolition will officially start but the work will take several months.

