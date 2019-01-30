Principal: Student brought knife to elementary school, made threats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Holiday Hill Elementary School student brought a knife to school and made threats, according to Duval County Public Schools.

The principal wrote in an email to parents that Wednesday morning, a student in a classroom at the school on Altama Road was in possession of a knife and was making verbal threats about causing harm to others.

The student was detained and the knife was confiscated, Principal Matt Peterson said.

"This matter has been referred to law enforcement for further investigation and the code of student conduct will be enforced appropriately," the principal's email reads, in part.

All students and staff are safe.

The principal also noted in the email that there were reports some staff may not have followed proper notification procedures.

"We are investigating these reports and will (be) taking appropriate action as necessary," his email said.

