Providence School students mourn beloved student athlete

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friends and family of Tommy Waters, 18, are shocked and saddened by his sudden death Thursday at his own hand.

Waters was a popular student athlete at Providence School, with what many said had a bright future ahead of him.

His death has left many to mourn and as his fellow students tried to come to grips with the reality of a life lost.

"He was well-liked. He had that kind of personality that you were just drawn to. They want to remember Tommy Waters as that person," said Ken Jefferson, spokesman of Providence School.

Waters was a senior. He played football and basketball and his family said he loved God.

News4Jax typically does not name victims of suicide, but in this case News4Jax was given permission by his parents and the school.

But it's important for everyone to know that suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people from 10 to 24-years-old. Tommy's friends and family want others to know it's OK to seek help.

Many of Tommy's classmates went to school Friday to honor his memory by painting his parking spot in the student lot and leaving mementos.

"I had an opportunity to talk to many of the students and they’re just in shock right now. He didn’t have just one best friend. He was best friend to a lot of these students," said Jefferson. "The kids along with the staff here at Providence want him to be remembered as an outstanding Providence Stallion, one who loved God, and put God first in everything and did right by his fellow man."

While suicide is a sensitive topic, experts said there are warning signs to watch for in an effort to prevent such tragedies. Those include:

Having trouble concentrating

Fatigue

Insomnia

Overeating or loss of appetite

All symptoms that parents should be on the lookout for in their children.

"If parents are not involved in what are you watching, what’s are you looking at, what you are doing on Instagram, if parents aren’t involved, who knows what they’re seeing, and dealing with internally?" asked Dr. Marcus De Carvalho, a psychiatrist.

Students at Providence are helping each other get through a difficult time. This tragedy came just days after the loss of a Bishop Kenny High School friend who died in a car accident.

Waters was the son of a well-known Jacksonville police officer. Providence School not only canceled classes Friday, the football game was also called off.

Classes will resume Tuesday with grief counselors on staff to help students and teachers deal with loss.

