Public invited to pay their respects to fallen Jacksonville officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The public is welcome to pay their respects to the Jacksonville Sheriff's officer killed in the line of duty Tuesday in a single-car crash on Interstate 295.

There will be a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office motorcycle escort at 11 a.m. Thursday, when Officer Lance Whitaker's body is moved from the medical examiner's office to the Hardage-Giddens funeral home.

JSO officers have been asked to line the route with their police car lights on to show their respects. Law enforcement officers from other local agencies are also welcome to participate, JSO said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also plans to have engines parked along the route.

The route will be on Jefferson Street from Eighth Street, down the ramp to Riverside Avenue, right on Edison Avenue, left on Oak Street and into the back of the funeral home located on Park Street.

VIEW: Map of route

The public is welcome to pay their respects, as well. Police said a safe place to do so is on Riverside Avenue from Jackson Street to Forest Street. Both sides of the street have sidewalks.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.