Raines High student accused of throwing trash can at teacher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Raines High School student was arrested Wednesday by Duval County School Police after he threw a trash can at a math teacher, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

Benwah Wilson, 18, is charged with battery on a school employee.

He was one of the two teens shot during the downtown Art Walk in January 2017.

According to his arrest report, the teacher told police that a group of four students became disruptive while he was teaching his math class and security had to be called.

As the four were leaving the classroom, Wilson picked up a plastic trash can and threw it at the teacher, hitting him on the side of his head, police said.

Wilson was detained, booked into Duval County jail and released the next day on $10,000 bond, online jail records show.

