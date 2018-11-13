Recognize him? He's wanted for robbing an internet cafe, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are working to track down a man who was caught on surveillance camera during an armed robbery at a Jacksonville internet cafe.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 1, the man entered the Lucky Charms Arcade on State Road A1A. He sat at a gaming table and while an employee was occupied, he showed a handgun and demanded money.

After getting the money, the Sheriff's Office said, the man ran from the area. The man is described by police as 5-feet 10-inches in height. He's about 30-years-old and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone who can identity the man pictured is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

