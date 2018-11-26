Remains of 18-year-old found in woods near FSCJ South Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating the death of 18-year-old Deshawn Minor, whose remains were found Sunday afternoon in woods off Marina Drive, less than a block from Florida State College at Jacksonville's South Campus.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the remains were decomposing, but homicide detectives have classified Minor's death as a murder.

Minor lived on University Boulevard, but he was arrested in Nassau County in June in connection with the burglary of a vehicle. He was released the following month.

News4Jax is trying to learn more about Minor, including whether he was a student at FSCJ. The college sent out an alert Monday morning about police activity in its west parking lot near Perimeter Road, but said it was not associated with FSCJ and there was no danger to the campus community.

