Pilot walks away from helicopter crash in Fort Caroline area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police and rescue personnel are at the scene of a helicopter that crashed in an open field Fort Caroline Road near the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the one person in the helicopter was able to walk walk away without injury.

The crash is in the St. Johns Landing Estates neighborhood, with is about halfway between the Dames Point Bridge and the Fort Caroline National Memorial.

According to Federal Aviation Authority information, the Hughes 269A helicopter was built in 1964. It was most recently certified by the FAA in April 2017.

Records show it is owned by Skypro Industries in Jacksonville.

News4Jax has crews at the scene. This article will updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.