Ribault head football coach removed from position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ribault is changing football coaches two weeks before the regular season kicks off.

Kelvin Smith was removed from his position with the Trojans following an internal investigation by Duval County Public Schools. The district did not elaborate on the decision. An interim head coach is expected to be named shortly. Players and parents were notified of the decision Saturday.

The district said in a statement, “Due to an ongoing internal investigation, the head varsity football coach at Jean Ribault High School has been removed from his position.”

Smith did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

When word got out that Smith was kicked out of his coaching job, reaction started coming in from Ribault High School alumni.

"It's not a good time. I thought this would be a turnaround year for the football team. I thought they were headed in the right direction, but with them firing him, it’s just going to be, I don’t know," Brian Armstrong said.

"I work with the band program, so doing the kids like that is a real disservice, as well. So we’ve got to get to the bottom of that fast and find out what’s really going on. That’s really sad, it breaks my heart," Lonnie James said.

Smith was entering his fourth season at his alma mater. He led the Trojans to three consecutive state playoff berths, posting marks of 7-4, 7-4 and 5-6. Smith was a longtime Ribault assistant before his promotion in December 2015 to replace Anthony Flynn.

Smith was a linebacker at Ribault and went on to play at Florida State and later in the Canadian Football League.

An interim coach will be named in the coming days.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.