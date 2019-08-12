Rick Scott looking for ways to lower student loan debt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sen. Rick Scott was in the River City on Monday, addressing the issue of student loan debt.

Scott met with students, parents and education officials at the Florida State College at Jacksonville's downtown campus.

The former Florida governor hopes to find ways to make higher education more affordable for students. He's been traveling across the state to hear different strategies on the issue.

"Across the country, students end up with so much debt. It impacts their ability to start a business, buy a home and so many things," Scott said. "I've been doing this around the state to get people's ideas about how we can figure out how to get students higher education at a lower price with no debt."

Scott said the conversations are critical to finding solutions to the problem.

