Hammer-wielding robbers hit Jared on Town Center Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Three people armed with hammers were arrested after a robbery Tuesday evening at the Jared jewelry store in the St. Johns Town Center, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said at about 7 p.m., the trio walked in, broke glass counters and took jewelry. Upon leaving, they were apprehended by officers.

The three suspects were not immediately identified.

"In this day and age, it can happen anywhere," Sgt. Glossman with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. "That's why we stress to our residents and our business owners to always be aware of your surroundings."

It's believed a silver Hyundai Elantra with a South Carolina tag that was seen leaving the area might have been involved. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

