Armed man robs Southside gas station, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An armed man robbed a gas station on the city's Southside Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened about 8 p.m. to the RaceTrac on Philips Highway just south of Baymeadows Road.

Police said the man walked up to the cash register, demanded money and then took off.

Detectives said they will be looking at surveillance from the store, which opened less than six months ago.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Man walked up to cash register with a gun, demanded money The took off. No one hurt, suspect at large. Police don't know if he left with anything.

