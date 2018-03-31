Jacksonville

Armed man robs Southside gas station, Jacksonville police say

By Corley Peel - Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An armed man robbed a gas station on the city's Southside Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened about 8 p.m. to the RaceTrac on Philips Highway just south of Baymeadows Road.

More Jacksonville Headlines

Police said the man walked up to the cash register, demanded money and then took off. 

Detectives said they will be looking at surveillance from the store, which opened less than six months ago.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.