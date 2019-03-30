Rolling Stones postpone Jacksonville concert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Rolling Stones announced that they have postponed their Jacksonville concert along with the rest of the North American dates.
Mick Jagger has been advised by his doctors that he cannot go on tour because he needs medical treatment.
I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this.
I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019
If you bought tickets hold on to them. They will still be valid when the dates are rescheduled.
Postponed shows
- Miami, April 20
- Jacksonville, April 24
- Houston, April 28
- New Orleans, May 2
- Glendale, May 7
- Pasadena, May 11
- Santa Clara, May 18
- Seattle, May 22
- Denver, May 26
- Washington DC, May 31
- Philadelphia, June 4
- Foxborough, June 8
- East Rutherford, June 13 and 17
- Chicago, June 21 and 25
- Canada, June 29
There's no word yet on when the shows will be re-scheduled. The Rolling Stones kicked off their 'No Filter' Tour in Ireland last May.
Watch Photo Gallery of that concert here.
