Russell Tillis murder trial delayed again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Russell Tillis' 10th and 11th attorneys settle into a case that has dragged on for three years, a judge granted their motion Tuesday to delay the start of Tillis' murder trial.

Tillis, who is accused of killing, dismembering and burying a young woman at his Southside home, has had multiple attorneys representing him, and in the last couple of months, his eighth and ninth attorneys asked and were allowed to withdraw from the case.

Attorneys Chuck Fletcher and John Rockwell were just appointed to the case last month.

Tillis' trial had been set to begin in early May, but Judge Mark Borello granted Tillis' defense the delay they requested.

No new trial date has been set.

Tillis is facing the death penalty. Prosecutors say he murdered Joni Lynn Gunter and buried her remains.

