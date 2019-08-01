Sailor stationed at Mayport charged with sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A sailor posted at Naval Station Mayport is accused of committing a felony sex crime.

Jessica Wilkerson, 24, whose Facebook profile describes her as an aviation mechanic for the Navy, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Duval County jail on a charge of sexual battery, jail logs show.

The arrest stems from an incident involving alcohol that unfolded shortly before midnight Feb. 19 at an unspecified apartment or condo, according to a copy of Wilkerson’s heavily-redacted arrest report.

Few details about the case have been released.

State law describes the first-degree felony charge as when someone “commits sexual battery” on a minor older than 12 years of age without "violence" or force likely to result in physical injury.

Wilkerson remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bail. Court records show she’s scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 21 for an arraignment hearing.

There was no attorney listed for Wilkerson online.

