Salvation Army to keep cold night shelter open all week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With freezing temperatures forecast for several nights in a row, the Salvation Army has opened its downtown facility as a cold night shelter, and will keep it open for the rest of the week.

On nights when lows dip below 40 degrees, the group offers a war place to protect those who lack shelter from the weather.

The Salvation Army shelter at 900 W. Adams Street will remain open through Friday, providing protection and relief to homeless men, women and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night.

A hot dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. at the Center of Hope every night of the year. After dinner, guests will be given a safe and warm place to sleep for the night, and coffee and breakfast in the morning.

“Our cold night shelter is an important service that we provide for those who would have a difficult and possibly life-threatening night exposed to low temperatures,” said Maj. Bert Tanner, Northeast Florida commander. “We will all sleep in warm beds tonight, and it’s central to the Salvation Army’s mission to make sure those without shelter can, too.”



