San Marco Square businesses closed after fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fire in San Marco Square Saturday night damaged several businesses, causing them to close until further notice.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the kitchen fire around 8 p.m. at Beach Diner. Nearby stores were also affected by smoke damage, and some remain without electricity.

The owner of Seafood Island Bar and Grille, next door to the diner, said a faulty toaster started the fire that left the restaurant destroyed.

Glass windows are black with smoke and soot. The front door had to be boarded up due to broken glass from the fire.

Shop owners nearby say it's especially hard that the fire happened just before the holidays.

The owners of Seafood Island spent Sunday cleaning up. Assistant manager Ana Murphy was working when the fire started and said everyone had to evacuate when smoke started pouring in.

"It was scary because we really didn't know what was going on, like, if there's a fire you don't know how bad it is, but everybody was calm and got out safely. That was the most important thing," Murphy said.

Seafood Island is still without power. Damage to that restaurant was minimal, and the owners hope to reopen Monday.

Other neighboring shops, including, The Write Touch, The Wardroom, and San Marco Books, will remain closed until further notice.

"They're all locally owned family businesses, and unfortunately, this is a hard time for everybody, especially since the holidays are coming up. It affects everybody's finances. So it's just very important for everybody to stick together and do the best that they can," Murphy said.

News4Jax hasn't been able to see inside the Beach Diner, but are told by the nearby shops the fire gutted the restaurant.

Murphy said the shops need community support as they work to move forward.

"Just keep everybody in your prayers and your thoughts and if there's anything anybody can do to help out with the community you know feel free to stop in and talk with any of the business owners," Murphy said. "Just continue to be patient with us during this time and come back and support the businesses when we're all back up and running."

The owner of the Write Touch said her shop was extensively damaged, and she's not sure how many items can be salvaged.

She's not sure when she'll be able to reopen, but she is taking special orders and is also urging everyone to stop by all the shops along the square once they reopen.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.