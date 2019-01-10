San Marco Theatre changing ownership after 23 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A staple in the historic San Marco neighborhood will soon be changing owners.

The owners of the San Marco Theatre announced Thursday that they're calling it quits after 23 years.

"We're going to miss them," said moviegoer Debbie Hanania.

In an email, owners David and Sue Blue wrote that there are four new owners, including a current manager who has been there for the last decade.

The Blues said in the email that the decision was made easier in that the new owners are all San Marco residents and "understand what this theater means to the community."

"They already have substantial investments in existing businesses in San Marco Square and have a real understanding of what a driver the theater is to other San Marco Square restaurants, bars and shops," the email reads, in part.

Moviegoer Bryson Shirley was shocked by the announcement.

"I didn't even know it was coming," Shirley said.

According to the theater's website, the art deco-style structure was built in 1938 by nationally recognized architect Roy Benjamin, who also built the Florida Theatre.

When the Blues took over the business, the website says, they worked to help restore the interior to reflect the elements of the architecture.

"We all have nice memories," Hanania said. "My husband and I had our first date here, and it was a special time."

The Blues continued in the email, "It is time for fresh new eyes to continue on and keep the San Marco Theatre going for another generation."

The big question now is what the future holds for the theater.

