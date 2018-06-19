Sandalwood homeowner faces murder charge after SWAT standoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man who owns the Sandalwood home that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team surrounded Friday now faces a charge of murder, according to the Duval County jail records.

Online jail records show Gerard Stewart, 45, was booked Saturday on a charge of tampering with evidence and that the murder charge was added at 6:31 p.m. Monday.

After the three-hour standoff Friday, police reported that the man inside the home on Cavalry Boulevard had been taken to an area hospital, and a body was found on the property of the home.

Officers initially responded about 2 p.m. to a report of a domestic dispute at the house.

Sheriff's Office Lt. Steve Mullen said a man called police, saying he'd had an argument with his wife and was distraught.

When officers arrived, Mullen said, the man threatened to harm himself and officers, then retreated into the house. Police said the man also claimed to have taken pills.

As of 5:30 p.m., police said, the man was in the house alone, and his preteen son was safe and with grandparents. About an hour later, police said, the man came out of the house, was taken into custody and then to the hospital to receive help. Police have not yet released the man's name.

While officers were on the property, a body was discovered, according to the Sheriff's Office. It's unclear exactly when and where the body, which has not yet been identified, was found.

Stewart was being held without bond as of Monday night.

News4Jax learned that the man's wife filed for divorce in April. According to a petition for dissolution of marriage, the couple had been married for 20 years.

