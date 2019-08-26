Savannah Gold's parents: 'We are seeking justice for our daughter'

Savannah Gold's picture inset on photo of memorial which sprang up beside Westside lake where her body was found.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vivid colors fill a portrait of a lacrosse player sitting on the ground during a game.

The player is Savannah Gold.

Her step-grandmother began to paint the portrait before the 21-year-old was killed in 2017 and finished it after Gold was buried. It sits just steps away from the foyer of the Gold family home.

Savannah Gold's parents, Daniel and Sherri, have dozens of photos of special memories of their two children around the home. The photos preserve the undying spirit of Savannah Gold.

"She had a beautiful smile, a twinkle in her eye," Daniel Gold said.

"She was a go-getter," Sherri Gold said.

According to police, Savannah Gold was killed by Lee Rodarte, her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Savannah Gold was initially reported missing Aug. 3, 2017.

"I was looking for her. Dan was working -- he worked 12 hour shifts. In that time, I was looking. I went to Bonefish. I went to the bank, trying to secure footage. I went to try to get her phone pinged. I was doing everything because I knew something was wrong," Sherri Gold said.

Three days later, a homicide detective went to the Gold home.

"He knocked on the door and informed us, formally, that they had found her body and she is deceased," Daniel Gold said.

"It's surreal. This child that you raised for 21 years," said Sherri Gold. "A part you, doesn't want to believe it, kind of feel like you're living in a dream -- a nightmare. It's devastating. Yes, it's devastating."

Police later found Savannah Gold had met with Rodarte the day before she was reported missing at the Jacksonville Bonefish Grill location where the couple worked. He was arrested a couple days later.

Rodarte, 31, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of second-degree murder, evidence tampering and abuse of a dead body in the case. Jury selection for Rodarte's trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, but an appeals court on Friday issued a stay in the case after Rodarte's lawyer filed a challenge to a circuit judge's ruling that denied his petition for legal protection under the Stand Your Ground law.

Gold's family is disappointed by the delay.

"This person has taken the most beautiful thing in our lives away from us and we can not allow that person to take more control over our emotions," said Daniel Gold.

While Gold's parents are fighting in court for justice, her mom has fought another battle, Stage 4 cancer.

"My cancer has come back twice, but chemotherapy, surgery, nothing is going to keep us from those hearings. We have been to 26 hearings out of the 27. We have had to be in the same room with the person that took our daughter's life," said Sherri Gold. "We need this to end."

Savannah Gold's parents do not have any question for Rodarte, saying they believe his answers would all be lies.

In honor of their daughter, they plan to teach other young adults about the signs of domestic violence in hopes of saving someone else's life.

