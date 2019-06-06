Say it isn't so: Chomp Chomp is closing this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After eight years filling Jacksonville's bellies from downtown to Avondale, Chomp Chomp will close its doors for the final time this weekend.

"Well, it's true when people say all good things must come to an end," the owners announced Wednesday evening on Instagram. "It's that time for Chomp Chomp. We feel the restaurant has run its course."

It's the end of an era for a restaurant that has been one of the city's best kept secrets since it was nestled in a nondescript hole in the wall along The Elbow -- before eventually migrating to its Herschel Street digs.

So say goodbye to your favorites, like Westsider tacos, the Philly Experiment and Happy Little Trees. Or just watching "Predator" on VHS and playing Nintendo while sipping PBR and waiting on your to-go order.

The only good news here is the restaurant will be open through Saturday, so Chompers can enjoy a last meal before it's gone for good. That and the owners have promised not to run out of Westsiders until then.

