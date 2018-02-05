School officials: Gun found in vehicle after police chase ends at Kernan Middle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A gun was discovered inside a vehicle Monday afternoon after the driver turned into the parking lot of Kernan Middle School during a police chase, according to school officials.

Students' parents were notified about the incident through a robocall from the principal of Kernan Middle School.

In the call, Principal Julie Hemphill said that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of a vehicle about 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle turned in to the front parking lot of Kernan Middle School.

The man driving the vehicle was apprehended and police found a gun during a search of the vehicle, according to the principal.

"All students and staff remained safe during the incident, and dismissal was not impacted," the principal said in the call. "We are grateful for the swift action of JSO."

A similar robocall was sent to parents of students at Kernan Trail Elementary School, which is next to Kernan Middle School.

If parents of Kernan Middle School students have any questions, they can call 904-220-1350. Parents of Kernan Trail students who have questions can call 904-220-1310.

