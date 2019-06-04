School security guard accused of name-calling recommended for suspension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Lake Shore Middle School security guard was recommended for suspension after he was accused of name-calling by several students and other misconduct.

According to a notice from Duval County Public Schools, Jimmy Hundley will be reprimanded and suspended for ten working days, pending board approval. A decision was expected to be made during a board meeting Tuesday night.

The notice from Duval County Public Schools noted:

On April 10, 2019, the school board said Hundley sent a student to ask a woman staff member if she would like to date him, which made the student uncomfortable. He received a verbal reprimand for a similar offense on Dec. 20, 2018, for a similar offense involving the same staff member.

On April 11, 2019, Hundley was monitoring a classroom for a teacher. According to the school board, Hundley intentionally poured water on the teacher's laptop, breaking it.

On May 20, 2019, the school board said Hundley told a student to use his keys to enter a teacher's locked classroom to take sodas. Hundley received a written reprimand on Oct. 29, 2018 for a similar offense.

Six students, the school board said, witnessed Hundley make derogatory comments directed at, or about students and staff members calling them words such as "ugly," "fat," "bums," or "stupid in the head." Hundley received a verbal warning on Feb. 8, 2019, for a similar offense.

If suspended, Hundley will not receive pay.

