Report: 'Shipping container apartments' coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new apartment complex could bring affordable housing with a unique twist to Jacksonville.

"Shipping container apartments" are set to be built in downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jax Daily Record.

"JWB Real Estate Capital President has proposed 18 studio units to be up for rent for 550 dollars a month," the report said. The real estate company plans to build at 412 E. Ashley St.

Renderings of the project show the units stacked on top of each other, three stories high.

It would come stocked with a bathroom with a toilet, refrigerator, two-burner cooktop, microwave and a washer and dryer.

“We are really doing the project because we would like to bring a groundbreaking concept like this to Downtown Jax, and hoping others will see it and continue to think outside the box to develop Downtown,” Jacksonville-based JWB Real Estate Capital President Alex Sifakis told the Daily Record.

This project is estimated to cost $1.2 million. Could you live in a shipping container apartment?

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.