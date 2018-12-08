MAD DADS walk Spring Park searching for clues to solve murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - MAD DADS gathered in the Spring Park area Saturday where a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at a playground while children were playing near Spring Park Elementary School.

The anti-crime group wants neighbors to break the code of silence and help solve the murder of Lamonte Dabney.

The Volunteers and eight Jacksonville sheriff's officers gathered for a prayer before walking the neighborhood.

They knocked on doors on homes in the area asking if anyone could share any possible tips they may have to help police catch the person who pulled the trigger.

Jacksonville homicide detectives said Dabney got into an argument with someone while walking to the park with his girlfriend and her 6-year-old daughter. Police said three to five minutes later, that unknown man walked into the park and continued to argue with Dabney.

At one point, the unknown man pulled a gun and shot Dabney several times, then took off running north on Spring Park Road. Police said they don't believe the shooting was random.

Dabney's girlfriend, Leeanndra Members, said they lived near the playground and were with him at the park when he was shot. She said he had moved to Jacksonville from Flushing, Michigan, one year ago.

"If anybody knows anything, please, please, please tell someone," Members pleaded as she put a memorial on the site where Dabney was shot. "Please call the police, the detectives, anybody."

Members said Dabney had taken on a parenting role with her daughters.

"My children and I are really, really hurting and we would really, really like to be at peace," Members said. "Please say something."

Detectives searched the area but still have no suspects in the case.

MAD DADS hopes their walk of the neighborhood will convince someone to tell police what they may know about the killing and get justice for the victim and his family.

Anyone with information about the murder of Lamonte Dabney is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward.

Police are investigating Lamonte Dabney's shooting death as a murder.

