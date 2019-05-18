JSO : Shooting outside Terry Parker stadium may be gang-related

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The shooting of a 16-year-old Raines High School student outside Terry Parker High School's spring football game Friday night was not random, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"The victim was walking in the parking lot when (he was) approached by several black males. Shortly after being approached, witnesses heard one gunshot. The victim began walking to the ticket booth where he collapsed. Witnesses helped get the victim to JFRD (the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department) where he was transported to UF Health," said T.K. Waters, chief of investigations for JSO.

Waters stressed that the shooting was not a random act. "Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was targeted by the suspect. Investigators have strong suspects. The possibility of gang involvement does exist. (We are) currently looking to talk with persons of interest in this case," Waters said.

RELATED STORY: 16-year-old shot outside Terry Parker High School spring Football game

The teenager who was shot is in critical but stable condition at the University of Florida Health. His name has not been released. No one else was hurt.

When asked about surveillance cameras, Waters said JSO investigators said they are working on information with the school board police.

JSO is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.