Turn lane of Beach Boulevard near Hodges collapses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The right-turn lane of eastbound Beach Boulevard, just west of Hodges Boulevard, collapsed Wednesday afternoon. The resident of the Wolf Creek Condominiums who alerted News4Jax to the situation said the road is "collapsing by the minute."

The opening is about 33 feet long and 18 feet wide and estimated to be about 20 feet deep.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has barricaded the lane from traffic, but no other lanes are closed at this time.

Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Hampton Ray said the DOT is aware of what it calls a "void." A DOT team will perform a special underground survey to make sure there are no other voids and things are draining properly.

Ray estimates that the turn lane will be closed at least a couple of days.

The JTA announced that its eastbound Route 9 line will detoured from the area until further notice and that buses will not be able to stop in the area and bus stops will be missed. Paratransit service in the area is also affected. Anyone with questions about bus service in the area should call 904-630-3100.

