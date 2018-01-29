Judge weighs if evidence in high-profile kidnapping case will be released

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The woman accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley as a newborn in 1998 was back in a Duval County courtroom Monday in a dispute about what evidence will be made public.

Mobley, who now goes by the name of Alexis Manigo, was taken from then-University Hospital 20 years ago this month. Gloria Williams was accused of taking the baby and raising the child as her own.

Williams' defense attorney wants to stop the media from getting access to evidence in the case before the trial, saying it could keep Williams from getting a fair trial.

News4Jax and First Coast News filed a public records request to the State Attorney's Office about the case, but Gloria Williams' attorney filed an order of protection to stop the media accessing the material.

An attorney for each television station, Williams, 52, and her attorney were all in court for the hearing as Judge Marianne Aho heard the arguments.

The attorneys have been able to agree on releasing some personal banking records, with the account numbers hidden, and to not use any medical records unless they are brought up during trial.

But the television stations' attorneys are arguing that information, including police reports and photos from the home where Williams raised Manigo should be released.

Aho could make a decision as soon as Monday's arguments conclude or later in the week.

A final pretrial hearing is set for Feb. 6, with jury selection scheduled for Feb 12.

