Son: 85-year-old father attacked, robbed by teenager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The son of an 85-year-old man said his father was attacked and robbed by a teenage boy at his Northside Jacksonville home.

A surveillance camera captured a teenager on a bicycle stopping by the man's home two weeks ago. The man's son said around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the same teen knocked on his father's door, asked his father for a glass of water and then attacked him.

"When he opened the door and reached his hand out to give him the water, the guy grabbed him outside. He pulled him out of the house and pulled him to the ground, and that's when they started tussling," said the man's son, who asked not to be identified.

The man's son said the teen grabbed a metal club and started beating his father.

"(His father) went in the house to retrieve his gun. He said he couldn't get it out of the holster," said the man's son. "The guy took the gun, took the holster and asked him, 'Where's the money?' He said, 'The money is in the car.'"

The teen rummaged through the man's car, then ran away.

While the man was recovering in the hospital, his son said the crime didn't stop. When he went back to the home Wednesday morning, he said he noticed someone had broken into the house.

"The first thing I noticed, the car was gone and the front door was open," the man's son said. "Then I looked, and the air conditioner was gone out the window."

The man's son said his father's television was also gone. He believes the same person was responsible for the burglary.

"He came prepared to do that," the man's son said. "So when he came two weeks ago, I really do believe he was casing the joint."

The man's son said his father lived in the home for 62 years but plans on moving out. He said his father has a black eye, a rib fracture, injuries to his head and several scratches.

The family said the car that was stolen is a 1995 red Cadillac DeVille Concours with a beige roof. They're asking anyone with information to contact police.

