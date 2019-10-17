Southern Women's Show takes over Prime Osborn Convention Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - People were already lining up before the doors opened Thursday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center for the first day of Southern Women's Show.

Hundreds will check out all the show has to offer over the next four days.

Local boutiques, services specifically for women, gourmet treats, health and beauty are just a few of the things participants will enjoy. There are also live chefs and fashion shows to keep the crowd entertained.

This year teachers get in for free with a valid school ID. Women veterans, active military, police, fire and rescue also get in for free with an ID. Everyone else can enjoy a discount for afternoon admission -- $4 after 4 p.m.

Otherwise, tickets are $12 at the door or $10 online.

There are other deals available as well. Visit the show's website for more information.

