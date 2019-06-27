State Farm laying off last 300 employees at Baymeadows Way offices

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - State Farm has informed Florida authorities that it will be laying off 300 employees based in Jacksonville by the end of the year.

The insurance giant plans to permanently close the Jacksonville Operations Center on Baymeadows Way, and the 300 employees are the last remaining at the facility.

The first round of layoffs will affect 143 employees. The "planned date of separation" for them is Aug. 31.

The second round of layoffs will affect 157 employees and is set for Nov. 30.

State Farm included a full list of the job titles and number of employees of each type affected in its notice to the state.

The notice was dated Wednesday. It says the employees were previously notified in writing of the coming layoffs.

None of the impacted employees is represented by a union, the notice said.

