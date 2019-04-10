State builds case against Michael Haim

Michael Haim's trial in the slaying of his wife, Bonnie, in 1993, began Monday with jury selection.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The biological son of a man on trial for killing his wife in 1993 told the court he had no recollection of what happened to his mother when he was 3½ years old, but he was emotionally shaken when he dug up her skull 21 years later.

"I picked up the coconut object and it ended up being the top portion of her skull," Aaron Fraser testified Tuesday. "I had it in my hand. .... Looked back in the hole and you could see teeth. At that point in time, you could see the top portion of her eye sockets."

Michael Haim, now 52, is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bonnie Haim, who went missing while the couple was having marital problems.

Her body was not found until their now-grown son, who had been adopted shortly after his mother's disappearance, was renovating his boyhood home in 2014. He was tearing out a nonworking pool and outdoor shower in the backyard when he came across the bag of remains buried in the ground.

A .22-caliber shell was also found near the body, he said, and Michael Haim owned a .22-caliber rifle.

Although a medical examiner could not confirm how she was killed, Assistant State Attorney Alan Mizrahi told the jury that Michael Haim shot her and then buried her there in 1993.

"The truth was always out there, buried in their backyard," Mizrahi said in opening statements in the murder trial. "The defendant's actions before the killing and after the killing demonstrate his depraved indifference to Bonnie Haim's life."

Haim's defense attorney, Janis Warren, told the jury that prosecutors do not have enough evidence to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"We agree she's dead. We agree that's her body in the backyard. But they have to prove to you that he did it," she said. "When you listen to the evidence, ladies and gentlemen, and when you're finished, you're gonna see the lack of evidence in this case far outweighs any evidence they brought you."

While Aaron Fraser said Tuesday he does not remember his birth mother's disappearance, he told a caseworker at the time, "Daddy shot Mommy," according to the 2015 arrest affidavit.

That caseworker, Brenda Medders, testified Tuesday about her conversation with the boy in 1993, saying Aaron told her he knew his mother was hurt. When she asked who had hurt her, Medders said the boy told her, "His daddy. His father."

During extensive cross-examination, Medders confirmed that she had a bachelor's degree in social work at the time and had worked in the field for about one year when she was asked to interview Aaron.

UNCUT: Social worker Brenda Medders' testimony

Asked pointedly if she had asked the boy when his mother was hurt, if she had ascertained if he knew the difference between right and wrong or if she had tried to determine if the boy had been coached, she answered she had not.

Asked why she didn't, Medders answered, "Due to his young age."

"What I was trying to do is gather as many facts as I could, which he gave me many," she said.

