Police use Taser on student on bus that transported wounded teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After police responded to Wednesday morning's shooting of a Westside High School student who was transported to a fire station by a school bus, a 15-year-old who was aboard that bus was tasered by police officers.

Cellphone video obtained by News4Jax showed the incident, although it is dark and hard to tell much, even whether the officers involved were Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Duval County School Board Police.

School Board member Scott Shine said two students being questioned by police were uncooperative and one tried to take an officer's Taser gun, but police only addressed it as an incident.

The boy's mother said her son's heart was racing after he was shocked, so he was taken to a hospital, then transferred to a juvenile detention center.

"They had no business tasing him. He is a minor. They shouldn't have been asking him nothing about nothing without a parent around. Period. He should not have put his hands on my child," Stephanie Jenkins said. "My child should not have been tased."

Jenkins believes her son will be let out soon without charges, but said the whole situation is a mess.

