Students on school bus diverted to Jacksonville hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Students on a school bus headed home Thursday afternoon found themselves diverted to Memorial Hospital.

Three school buses could be seen about 3 p.m. in the emergency room parking lot and students were getting on one of the buses.

Although details into what happened have not been fully confirmed, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesperson told News4Jax there may have been a fight on a school bus that resulted in the bus driver pulling into the hospital.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed there were people treated for injuries, but could not say how many people and what type of injuries.

A Duval County Public Schools spokeswoman told News4Jax that she spoke with the school district's Transportation Department and there were no reports of this incident.

News4Jax is still trying to get more information into what happened.

